Government To Announce Major Changes To Positive Lateral Flow Test Process
The UK’s lateral flow testing process is set to be radically altered by the government.
In his address to the nation at around 4pm today, January 5, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce changes to the isolation requirements following a positive lateral flow result for coronavirus.
After it was reported that ‘around a million’ members of the public are currently in isolation, the government is expected to update the rules.
The changes could mean that people who test positive on lateral flows don’t need to perform a PCR to confirm their results, and can instead simply start isolating from the day of their positive lateral flow even if they haven’t experienced any symptoms, Sky News reports.
While the isolation period was recently reduced from 10 to seven days, those who test positive on a lateral flow are still currently required to get a follow-up PCR and to isolate seven days from the day of the PCR test having been taken or from symptoms having started.
Health Minister Gillian Keegan stated:
We don’t actually collect that data on a daily basis, but it’s obvious if you look at how many people tested positive yesterday, about 215,000, that they’ll all be self-isolating and obviously from the previous days.
So it’s about a million people probably are self-isolating right now.
It comes as a record number of 218, 724 new cases were reported yesterday, January 4, which is the highest rate the UK has seen since the start of the pandemic.
In a press conference yesterday, Johnson detailed his plans to ‘ride the wave’ of the more transmissible Omicron variant.
The UK is currently set in ‘Plan B’, which means that working from home is advised, face masks must be worn indoors, and some venues must utilise vaccination passports.
