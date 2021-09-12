Government U-Turn Scraps Plans For Covid Passports

PA Images

Vaccine passports will not come into force in England this year, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed.

The U-turn comes just days after No. 10 defended the controversial plans, which would see venues like nightclubs and other large-scale events forced to check people’s vaccination status prior to gaining entry. It was originally set to be rolled out ‘in the coming weeks’ as the country prepares for winter.

However, amid criticism from industry figures and MPs across the political spectrum, as well as Scotland launching vaccine passports from October 1, the plans will no longer go ahead in England.

During today’s appearance on BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show, Javid said, ‘We will not be going ahead with vaccine passports.’

‘I’ve never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it. We’ve looked at it properly and, whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports.’

While speaking to Sky News, Javid said, ‘Instinctively I don’t like the idea at all of people having to, let’s say, present papers to do basic things.’

Just last week, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi spoke in support of the passport scheme, saying it was the ‘best way’ to keep the nightclub industry open as all over-18s would be offered their second jab by the end of September.

As per The Sunday Times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to formally scrap the passport plans on Tuesday, September 14, while also announcing changes to coronavirus legislation and measures to curb COVID-19 in the coming months, such as the booster programme for millions to get a third jab.

The timeline will be broadly similar to the first rollout; elderly and vulnerable first, younger groups later.