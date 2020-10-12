Government Under Fire For 'Rethink. Reskill. Reboot' Cyber First Campaign QA/PA Images

The UK government has come under fire for its ‘Rethink. Reskill. Reboot’ programme, which focuses on encouraging those in the arts and culture sector to consider other career routes.

The campaign in question features ads which depict people working in the creative industries, suggesting they could have the potential to work in cyber instead.

Advert

As an example, one of the ads shows a young ballerina lacing up her shoes, with the message, ‘Fatima’s next job could be in cyber. She just doesn’t know it yet’.

It would appear these ads are intended to demonstrate how a person could have the potential to work in cyber without ever realising it. However, many have found the timing of these ads to be disrespectful, condescending and insulting towards those currently working hard to keep the arts afloat.

The UK’s previously thriving arts sector, long renowned throughout the world, has suffered terribly over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, with job losses and venue closures reported across the country.

Advert

Many of those working in the sector have expressed anger towards the government for taking what appears to be a dismissive attitude towards the arts, with the oversimplified suggestion that a person can simply switch industries during what is an extremely difficult and uncertain time.

One person tweeted:

I don’t (officially!) work in ‘the arts’ but I have lots of friends who do… So, to all the ‘Fatimas’ I know – please don’t ‘rethink, reskill or reboot’ – you are already skilled, and you are valued beyond measure – even if this sh*tshow of a government doesn’t think so…

Advert

Another said:

All for UK Government’s new campaign encouraging people to rethink, reskill and reboot. Let’s start with the politicians, yeah?

The government-backed ‘Rethink. Reskill. Reboot’ programme is part of the ongoing CyberFirst campaign which encourages people to develop tech skills.

Advert

According to the website:

If your career plan’s been altered this year, you’re not alone. 2020 has shaken up jobs – but most successful careers have a turning point…The government-backed Rethink. Reskill. Reboot programme from CyberFirst could be yours. […] Cyber security roles are in demand, and it’s time to grab a head start. The free Rethink. Reskill. Reboot programme equips you with the essential cyber skills needed to set you on a rewarding career path. Make your first move into a dynamic sector that is growing everyday.

Those who participate in this program will reportedly receive an industry-recognised certificate in cyber security accredited by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and a training voucher worth £500.

Advert

These divisive marketing materials have emerged shortly after Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that musicians, actors and others working in the arts sector ‘should retrain and find other jobs’.

As per a Arts Council England report commissioned from the Centre for Economic and Business Research (CEBR), in 2016 the UK arts and culture industry was responsible for £21.2bn in direct turnover, £10.8bn in Gross Value Added (GVA), and 137,250 jobs, making it a very valuable economic asset indeed.

Today, it was announced that over 1,300 arts organisations throughout England – including Liverpool’s Cavern club, the Birmingham Royal Ballet and The Hallé Orchestra in Manchester – are to receive a share of £257m worth government money to help keep them afloat for the next six months.