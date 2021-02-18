unilad
Government Warning Compared To ‘You Wouldn’t Steal A Car’ Adverts

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Feb 2021 12:07
Government Warning Compared To 'You Wouldn't Steal A Car' AdvertsHome Office/Twitter/PA Images

A UK Government warning over house gatherings has been compared to the ‘you wouldn’t steal a car’ piracy adverts.

You know the one. Picture the scene: it’s 2007, you’re in your bedroom and you put a DVD on. Suddenly, that grungy guitar riff blasts through your TV as a young woman sits at her computer, downloading a movie.

‘You wouldn’t steal a car… you wouldn’t steal a handbag… you wouldn’t steal a television… you wouldn’t steal a movie.’ It’s an iconic ad, and the government has clearly taken inspiration for its latest COVID-19 restrictions warning.

Check out the new advert below: 

The Home Office posted a video to Twitter with the caption: ‘All gatherings are currently against the law. Stay Home. Protect The NHS. Save Lives.’

The clip shows police officers entering and breaking up gatherings in breach of current coronavirus lockdown restrictions, with the following messages: ‘You shouldn’t go to parties… you shouldn’t make your own pub… you shouldn’t go to raves… you shouldn’t hold baby showers… you shouldn’t be meeting up, meeting up is against the law.’

Among the replies, many of which criticise the current rules, others have compared the advert to the classic piracy warning from the early 2000s.

Enjoy…

One user wrote: ‘Screaming lmaooo they brought back the old school anti-piracy advert back.’  Another tweeted: ‘Nah it’s the advert for me. They said let’s throw it back to anti-piracy adverts.’ A third wrote: ‘Loooooooool no way have they re-done this!! Is this a joke?? Best content the Home Office has put out in years.’

