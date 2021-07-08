Government Will Consider Euro Bank Holiday After Petition Reaches 200k Signatures
A petition calling for the government to create a new Bank Holiday on July 12 should England win the Euros has amassed more than 200,000 signatures.
England are set to play Italy in the final of the competition, which is also the first time the men’s team has reached the final of a major competition since 1966.
This is not the only petition to have sprung up overnight. A petition has been launched to make Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline the English national anthem, while bitter opposition fans have also created a petition calling for the semi-final against Denmark to be replayed.
The petition reads, ‘England may be playing a European Championship Final at 8pm on Sunday 11th July. It would be beneficial and sensible to give the country the day off the next day if England win, in the form of an extra Bank Holiday Monday.’
It continues:
Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event – knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this. Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a Bank Holiday would be a perfect time to do this.
Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues.
