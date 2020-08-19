Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Caught Saying 'It's Shark Week Motherf*ckers' By Live Mic At Democratic National Convention therecount/Twitter

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer may have inadvertently sparked a new catchphrase during the Democratic National Convention, after being filmed making a surprisingly blue announcement.

Advert

While waiting to deliver a speech remotely at Tuesday’s Convention in Lansing, Governor Whitmer could be heard to enthusiastically declare, ‘It’s not just Shark Week … it’s Shark Week mother f*ckers’, while already mic’d up and on camera.

The clip was quickly shared by Twitter account The Recount, which confirmed in a follow-up tweet, ‘yes she does say mother f*ckers’.

The clip has since gone viral, causing amusement across the political divide. One person described her as ‘awesome and hilarious’, while another revealed, ‘I love her 10 times more now!’

Advert

‘Shark Week’ refers to an annual TV event created by the Discovery Channel, during which shark-based shows are aired all week long.

A hit among nature programme lovers, Shark Week was originally focused on educational documentaries with an emphasis on conservation efforts.

However, the event has since evolved to include less serious ‘docufiction’ and entertainment, with pseudo-docs such as Megalodon: The Monster Shark Lives bringing a more fun, light-hearted tone.

The year’s Shark Week ran from Monday August 10 to Sunday August 16, bringing shark lovers shows such as Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, Will Smith: Off the Deep End and Great White Serial Killer Extinction.

It’s unclear whether or not Governor Whitmer is herself a fan of Shark Week, but her excited declaration just days after the action wrapped up would suggest to me that she’s been tuning in.

Thankfully, Governor Whitmer’s daft remark was not aired during her actual speech, and she has since joked that she has ‘learned about the hot mic’.

Showing a sense of humour about her newly revealed silly side, Governor Whitmer simply tweeted a gif of a menacing-looking shark when asked to repeat what week it was.

Advert

When it came to the actual speech, however, Governor Whitmer was all business, pledging her support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris while criticising President Donald Trump over his inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per Michigan Live, Governor Whitmer said:

We took this pandemic seriously in Michigan. We listened to medical experts, we planned. With a lot of work from auto workers, and too little help from the White House, we executed our plan. We saved thousands of lives. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead by example. It will be science, not politics or ego, that will drive their decisions.

Governor Whitmer was one of the potential running mates considered by Biden, before he ultimately settled on Harris. She was chosen to speak alongside other increasingly prominent figures in the Democratic party to speak at the convention.