Govt Minister Calls For Katie Hopkins’ Deportation After She Boasts Of Quarantine Breach
Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has called for Katie Hopkins to be deported following her boasts about breaching quarantine rules.
The right-wing media personality had been quarantining in a Sydney hotel ahead of her scheduled appearance on Australia’s Big Brother VIP, due to be broadcast on the Seven Network.
However, the network has since confirmed that she won’t be taking part in the reality show, after she told her Instagram followers she had been deliberately flouting the health and safety regulations of her quarantine, claiming that she wanted to ‘frighten the s**t out of’ hotel staff bringing her meals.
In a video which has since been deleted, Hopkins boasted:
The police officer who checked me in told me when they knock on my door I have to wait 30 seconds ’til I can open the door. Then I can open the door but only if I wear a face mask.
What I want is the sergeant in the foyer to come up and tell me off so that I can stand there naked while he tells me off!
Hopkins, who was permanently suspended from Twitter last year for being in violation of hateful conduct policies, also asserted that coronavirus lockdowns were ‘the greatest hoax in human history’.
The Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia have since given a statement confirming Hopkins would not be appearing on Big Brother VIP, emphasising they ‘strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine.’
Now, as per a statement given to The New Daily, Minister Andrews has confirmed Hopkins’ case is now under review:
It is despicable that anyone would behave in such a way that puts our health officials and community at risk.
I have directed Australian Border Force to immediately consider the facts of this matter and urgently review whether this individual is complying with the requirements of her visa.
At a press conference, Health Minister Greg Hunt explained that Hopkins’ border exemption came at Seven Network’s request and had not counted towards the current cap on arrivals.
