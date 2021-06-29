Graduating Teen Talking About LGBTQ+ Identity Gets Mic Cut Off During Speech

NBC10 Philadelphia/YouTube

A teenage graduate was allegedly censored during his speech after he went off script and began talking about coming out as queer.

Valedictorian Bryce Dershem was talking to his fellow Eastern Regional High School classmates about his mental health and identity when the 18-year-old’s microphone was suddenly cut off.

Advert 10

Prior to his microphone being muted, Dershem was saying, ‘After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone. I didn’t know who to turn to.’

See it here:

Loading…

Apparently, what he was saying wasn’t part of his original speech that had been greenlit by the school’s principal, Dr. Robert M. Tull Jr., who could be seen coming on stage and taking Dershem’s new speech off him before reportedly scrunching it up in his hand. Tull then pointed at the speech that he had proofed and told the teenager to stick to that one.

Advert 10

Despite his efforts, the New Jersey audience cheered Dershem and called for him to be able to finish. He was then given a new microphone and continued the speech from memory.

In light of the graduation ceremony, Dershem has spoken out, admitting he felt censored by the school.

NBC10 Philadelphia

He told NBC10, ‘I did feel censored. I felt as though they were trying to regulate the message I was going to say and take away the parts of my identity that I’m really proud of.’

Advert 10

Robert Cloutier, the superintendent of Eastern Camden County Regional School District, has since defended the school. He said in a statement to NBC 10, ‘Every year, all student speakers are assisted in shaping the speech, and all student speeches – which are agreed upon and approved in advance – are kept in the binder on the podium for the principal to conduct the graduation ceremony.’

While it wasn’t the same speech that had been agreed on, Dershem received a standing ovation at the end.