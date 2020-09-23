Grand Jury Indicts One Police Officer Over Fatal Shooting Of Breonna Taylor Breonna Taylor/Facebook/GoFundMe

A grand jury has indicted one police officer over the death of Breonna Taylor.

The decision comes after months of protesting from demonstrators to see those responsible for Taylor’s death be charged.

Taylor was only 26 years old at the time of her death. She was shot at least five times by officers who raided her home on a drugs bust in Louisville on March 13 this year. No drugs were found in the home.

Breonna Taylor PA Images

Former Louisville detective Brett Hankison has been indicted on three counts of of first-degree wanton endangerment, Fox 13 reports. Hankison was one of the officers who opened fire inside Taylor’s apartment while carrying out a no-knock search warrant.

The two other officers involved, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove, were not indicted.

Hankison was fired from the city’s police department on June 23. In his termination letter, interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder said Hankison had shown ‘extreme indifference to the value of human life’ when he ‘wantonly and blindly’ opened fire inside Taylor’s apartment.

Breonna Taylor's Death Reminds Us Black Women Need Justice Too Breonna Taylor/Twitter

Officials in Louisville have been preparing for more protests in the city as the public awaited the jury’s decision. There have been calls for all three officers involved to be indicted.

According to reports, the three police officers shot more than 20 rounds. Taylor’s boyfriend at the time, Kenneth Walker, wasn’t wounded, BBC News reports. The officer’s report apparently contained multiple errors, including stating Taylor’s injuries as ‘none’, and suggesting no force had been used to gain entry to the apartment, when a battering ram had actually been used.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Taylor’s family will receive a $12 million settlement following a wrongful death lawsuit.

According to attorney Benjamin Crump, the payout from the city is believed to be one of the largest of its kind, with police misconduct complaints rarely resulting in such large settlements for victims.