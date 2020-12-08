Grandma, 90, Becomes First Patient In The World To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine PA

A 90-year-old woman has become the first person in the world to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Margaret Keenan, from Coventry, was administered the vaccination today, December 8, at 6.45am GMT.

Advert 10

Margaret said she feels privileged to have been the first person to receive it, and has described the experience as an ‘early birthday present’ as she turns 91 next week.

PA

As per Metro, she said:

I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.

Advert 10

Margaret continued, ‘I can’t thank [nurse May Parsons] and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.’

It was announced yesterday, December 7, that every UK patient to have received the vaccination will be given a COVID vaccine card afterwards; something Margaret will have received this morning.

PA

The cards include information on the type of vaccine the person had, its batch number and the date it was given. They will also contain vital information about when a patient must return to have their second dose of the jab.

Advert 10

While some people have described the cards as some kind of ‘immunity passport’, Wales Health Minister Vaughan Gethin debunked this and stated the the cards were largely created as a way of reminding people when their next jab is needed.