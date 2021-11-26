Grandma And Complete Stranger Spend Sixth Thanksgiving Together After Accidental Text In 2016

@Jamalhinton12/Twitter

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton have spent their sixth Thanksgiving together after she accidentally invited him back in 2016, and we now have the pictures to prove it.

It all started when Wanda mistakenly invited Jamal to Thanksgiving via text, thinking that she was texting her grandson.

When she realised she wasn’t texting her grandson, Wanda still invited Hinton to dinner, saying, ‘That’s what grandmas do… feed everyone.’

Jamal posted the exchange to Twitter and the internet watched on as the pair planned to meet for the first time.

As you can expect, the story went viral, and honestly, it’s one tradition we hope never ends!

The pair had so much fun that their Thanksgiving meet-ups became an annual event. This year was no exception, and Jamal took to Twitter to share the news.

He captioned the photo, ‘We are all set for year 6!’, accompanied by a picture of a previous meeting.

The text read from Wanda read:

It would bring me great joy if you, Mikaela and your family would come to my house on Thanksgiving day to share good food and great conversation. Your friend always, Wanda.

Of course, Jamal agreed. We mean, who could refuse Wanda?

In a moment we’re all thankful for, Jamal posted a new photo of their annual get-together.

Unfortunately, Wanda’s husband Lonnie was absent as he passed away in April 2020, after complications caused by COVID.

But hopefully, Wanda and Jamal will continue their meet-ups and keep each other company for many years to come.