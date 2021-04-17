unilad
Grandma With Dementia Sues Police After She Was Tackled Picking Flowers

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Apr 2021 17:43
An elderly grandmother with dementia is suing police in Colorado, after they threw her to the ground and arrested her, as she picked flowers.

Karen Garner was left with broken bones, bruises and severe trauma, after Loveland police officer Austin Hopp forcefully tackled her to the ground at the side of the road.

Hopp had been following the 73-year-old in his patrol car last summer, after she was accused of shoplifting from Walmart.

Her family say she managed to slip out of the shop while they weren’t looking, accidentally taking a bottle of Pepsi, a t-shirt and some wipes which accidentally hadn’t been paid for, with her.

Distressing bodycam footage shows the moment Hopp tackled the OAP – who dementia and sensory aphasia; an inability to understand spoken and written speech – to the ground, before roughly twisting her arms behind her back and lifting her left arm ‘painfully upward,’ despite the fact she was not resisting.

‘You just left Walmart. Do you need to be arrested right now?’ he can be heard shouting, before jumping on top of her.

A passerby can also be heard asking why the officer had felt the need to use ‘that much aggression.’

Sadly, the grandmother was left with a dislocated shoulder, a fractured humerus bone, and a sprained wrist, according to the lawsuit which has been filed on her behalf.

Garner’s family said they felt compelled to take legal action following the incident, so this kind of situations don’t happen to anyone else.

Her attorney, Sarah Schielke, told VICE:

This is not a ‘single bad apple’ type of scenario. This is a systemic, cultural, deeply ingrained, coming-down-from-leadership type of attitude, where this is not community policing—it’s community terrorism, practically.

If somebody’s dumb enough, in their mind, to not capitulate, they’re going to pay for it. Even if you’re an elderly disabled lady.

Hopp has since been placed on administrative leave while the police force investigates the incident.

