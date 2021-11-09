Green Party Councillor Slammed For Flying To COP26
A Green Party councillor has been widely criticised after it emerged that he flew to the recent COP26 climate change conference rather than take the train.
Councillor Phelim Mac Cafferty, who leads Brighton and Hove’s city council, has been branded a ‘hypocrite’ by some social media users after his 460-mile plane trip from London to Glasgow came to light.
Mac Cafferty took the 80-minute flight on the same day he criticised the government for not taking enough action to address climate change.
While in Glasgow, Mac Cafferty gave a speech on cutting carbon emissions and also attended a protest march organised by Greta Thunberg, during which he called upon world leaders to do more to stop global warming.
During his speech, Mac Cafferty pointed towards the progress being made in his own city, remarking that ‘local governments are responding to this crisis in a way that, if mirrored on the national stage, would see us in a much stronger position to avert climate breakdown’.
He went on to urge world leaders to ‘transform land use to cap emissions from food and farming, and to realise that the solution to many of our problems lies in support for local communities’.
Speaking with The Argus, Mac Cafferty apologised ‘unreservedly’ for his choice of transportation and explained that he had feared his train might be cancelled.
Describing this decision as being ‘a major failure of my judgement’, he admitted that his actions went ‘against my political group’s pledges and principles and I unreservedly apologise’.
Last month, as stormy weather hit parts of the UK, operators from the east and west coast mainlines advised people against making the journey from London to Glasgow.
Speaking with The Argus, Mac Cafferty explained:
I reluctantly took this very difficult decision because I was concerned about the unreliability of the rail network following the well-publicised difficulties experienced by many people wanting to travel by train to Glasgow the week before, when trains were cancelled.
I was concerned that this would happen again and I felt it was important not to miss the opportunity to attend the important presentation on behalf of the city, lobby world leaders and share with others the innovative work taking place in Brighton and Hove.
Mac Cafferty went on to state that he had paid for the costs of his own transport, as well as all associated costs, emphasising that he wasn’t getting paid for any of the work undertaken while in Glasgow.
He continued:
Transport contributes a large portion of carbon emissions, all significant journeys we make have an effect on our climate. I will be offsetting the carbon cost of my journey. I will be taking my return journey on train. Again, I apologise unreservedly.
During the 2019 general election, the Green Party promised to ‘revolutionise our transport system by ending dependence on carbon’, pledging to discourage excessive flying, ban airplane advertising and put a stop to the construction of new runways.
Topics: News, Climate Change, COP26, Now