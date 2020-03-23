Greenland Lost 600 Billion Tons Of Ice In Two Months

We knew this past summer had been particularly warm in Greenland, melting every corner of the ice sheet. But the numbers really are enormous.

In Antarctica, the mass loss in the west proceeds unabated, which will lead to an even further increase in sea level rise. But we also observe a mass gain in the Atlantic sector of East Antarctica caused by an uptick in snowfall, which helps mitigate the enormous increase in mass loss that we have seen in the last two decades on other parts of the continent.