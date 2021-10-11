Greenpeace Protesters Erect 12-Foot Oil-Splattered Boris Johnson Statue Outside Downing Street
Greenpeace protesters have erected a 12-foot statue of Boris Johnson, the prime minister, outside 10 Downing Street as part of a protest over oil drilling.
The statue made in Johnson’s likeness was spattered in oil, intended to represent the British government failing to end the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels.
This comes amid the UK’s ongoing gas price crisis, with Brits forced to pay higher energy bills and petrol prices as we enter the winter months.
As per a statement on the Greenpeace website, ‘dependence on fossil fuels is causing havoc’, both in the UK and across the world:
Deadly floods and heat waves, rising gas prices, queues at petrol pumps, offshore workers in and out of precarious work. We need to get off fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy.
But Boris Johnson has said he backs 16 new North Sea oil and gas projects going ahead – including Cambo. They could be approved at any moment. It’s time for our over-reliance on fossil fuels to end.
The environmental group explained they had ‘delivered the Prime Minister a message he can’t ignore’ by blocking Downing Street with the statue, warning that, ‘this will be the Prime Minister’s legacy if he fails to stop Cambo and back a just transition’.
Cambo is an oil field in the North Sea, west of Shetland. Energy company Siccar Point has submitted an application for a permit to drill at least 170 million oil barrels in this location, a figure that would result in the emissions equivalent of 18 coal plants running for an entire year.
However, International Energy Agency experts have warned that, aside from projects already underway this year, the government should not allow any new fossil fuel projects to be signed off if they hope to limit global warming to 1.5°C, in accordance with international goals.
The Met Police tweeted that sixteen Greenpeace activists had bolted themselves onto eight barrels outside 10 Downing Street during the demonstration, with officers struggling to remove them:
Those barrels will undoubtedly have complex lock-ons devices inside which the activists are attached to. Our specialist removal teams are working quickly to dismantle the devices and reopen roads.
So far, Johnson hasn’t put a stop to Siccar Point’s plans, despite his supposedly green stance and pledge to reach net zero by the year 2050. Furthermore, last month, senior government sources told The Times that Johnson will support further North Sea developments in the course of the next decade.
