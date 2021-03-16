unilad
Advert

Greggs Reports First Loss In 36 Years And Warns Next 12 Months Will Be Toughest Yet

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Mar 2021 08:49
Greggs Reports First Loss In 36 Years And Warns Next 12 Months Will Be Toughest YetPA Images

British bakery chain Greggs has reported its first loss in 36 years.

The nation’s favourite breakfast and lunchtime haunt hasn’t had anywhere near the same level of footfall in its stores over the past year, due to the current pandemic and further restrictions. While delivery has been introduced, it hasn’t been enough to recoup the usual flow of everyday cash.

Advert

Today, the company announced a pre-tax loss of £13.7 million – its first loss since 1985. However, it’s also warned the next 12 months could be the toughest yet.

GreggsPA Images

The whopping loss in 2020 stands in stark comparison to more than £108 million in profit the year prior. While sales earlier cruised at £1.17 billion, they dropped to £811.3 million last year as branches were forced to close for significant periods of calendar, as per the Mirror Online.

While opening 84 new branches last year, the company was also forced to shutter 54 outlets. Even amid concerns over the coming 12 months, Greggs has pledged to 100 further new stores this year in a bid to build the earnings back up.

Advert
GreggsPA Images

The introduction of Greggs on the likes of Just Eat and other delivery services did ease some of the losses. In the first 10 weeks of this year, nearly 10% of all sales have come from deliveries. However, like-for-like sales have plummeted by more than 28% in the same period.

Roger Whiteside, chief executive of Greggs, said, ‘It has shown the resilience of our business model, but most of all the strength of our people who have worked hard throughout to maintain an essential service providing takeaway food to customers unable to work from home, many of whom were themselves key workers.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Pope Francis Says Catholic Priests Cannot Bless Same-Sex Unions
News

Pope Francis Says Catholic Priests Cannot Bless Same-Sex Unions

Guy Fails His Driving Theory Test For A Record 192nd Time
Life

Guy Fails His Driving Theory Test For A Record 192nd Time

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Claims Legalising Marijuana Will ‘Kill Your Kids’
News

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Claims Legalising Marijuana Will ‘Kill Your Kids’

Spain To Start Trialling Four Day Working Week
News

Spain To Start Trialling Four Day Working Week

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Food, finance, Greggs, News, Now, UK

Credits

Mirror Online

  1. Mirror Online

    Greggs reports first loss in 36 years as it confirms 56 shops closed for good last year

 