Greta Thunberg Accuses The UK Government Of Lying About Their Climate Change Progression

Greta Thunberg has said that the UK is lying about its success in reducing carbon emissions, calling on the government to ‘stop talking and start acting.’

At a press conference for UNICEF, Thunberg spoke out about the upcoming COP26 climate summit, which is set to be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland later this year, and accused the host of ‘creative carbon accounting’ rather than admitting they’re not doing enough to reduce major sources of carbon emissions.

‘There’s a lie that the UK is a climate leader and that they have reduced their CO2 emissions by 44 per cent since 1990,’ she said. ‘But if you include things like aviation, shipping, outsourcing, and… consumption, for instance and the burning of biomass, it doesn’t really look that good. So I’m really hoping that we will stop referring to the UK as a climate leader, because if you look at the reality that is simply not true.’

Thunberg went on to say that the UK’s claims of progress in the field of climate action ‘doesn’t mean much in practice,’ and said that the COP26 hosts need to ‘start treating this crisis like an existential crisis.’

In response to the teen Swedish activist’s criticism, a UK government spokesperson said the country was ‘proud’ of its work in reducing carbon emissions, and denied it was inaccurately reporting its actions.

‘We stand by our assertion that we are a world leader in the fight against climate change, and are absolutely committed to meeting our future climate commitments,’ they said, per The Telegraph.

As well as singling out the UK, Thunberg also called out other world leaders for continuing to fail to take the dangers of climate change seriously, saying she felt many still viewed the issue as a ‘faraway, distant problem’ and were attempting to create ‘loopholes’ to avoid taking serious measures to reduce their environmental footprint.

While the UK is keen to present the upcoming COP26 summit as a moment for the world to come together to agree to take serious action to reduce the future impacts of climate change, Thunberg said she was not optimistic that sufficient progress would be made until leaders accepted the scale of the climate crisis.

‘Unless the people in power are willing to do that now, then it will just continue like now,’ she said.

‘Unfortunately I don’t expect them to do that… but I will be more than happy if they can prove me wrong.’