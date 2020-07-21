Greta Thunberg Awarded €1 Million And Immediately Donates To Climate Groups
Greta Thunberg has been handed the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, a Portuguese rights award, which comes with a hefty €1 million cheque.
But, instead of splashing the cash herself, the young activist has already pledged the prize money to organisations working to protect the environment and ‘fighting for a sustainable world’.
The 17-year-old earned the award for the way she ‘has been able to mobilise younger generations for the cause of climate change and her tenacious struggle to alter a status quo that persists,’ according to Jorge Sampaio, chair of the prize.
On Monday, July 20, Thunberg posted a video where she announced she would be donating the prize money, telling her followers:
I am incredibly honoured and extremely grateful to have been rewarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. This means a lot to me and I hope that it will help me do more good in the world.
And the prize money, that is €1 million, that is more money than I can begin to imagine. But, all the prize money will be donated, through my foundation, to different organisations and projects who are working to help people on the front line, affected by the climate crisis and ecological crisis.
Thunberg announced she was beginning by donating €100,000 to the SOS Amazonia Campaign, led by Fridays for Future Brazil, which aims to tackle COVID-19 in the Amazon. She also pledged €100,000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation, an organisation on a mission to make ecocide an international crime.
The Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity is one of many Thunberg now has under her belt, having previously won Amnesty International’s top human rights prize and the Swedish Right Livelihood Award, which is widely considered to be an alternative Nobel.
On Thursday, July 16, Thunberg and three other young activists launched an appeal attempting to get EU leaders to ‘face up to the climate emergency.’ Together, they sent an open letter which was signed by 150 scientists and many celebrities, including Malala Yousafzai, Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra, Opal Tometi, Jane Fonda, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay, Mark Ruffalo and Margaret Atwood, to name a few.
Sharing the letter on Twitter, Thunberg wrote:
This is our open letter and demands to global leaders, signed by thousands of activists, scientists and representatives of civil society influencers.
She is calling on people to sign and share the petition.
