Greta Thunberg Awarded €1 Million And Immediately Donates To Climate Groups

I am incredibly honoured and extremely grateful to have been rewarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. This means a lot to me and I hope that it will help me do more good in the world.

And the prize money, that is €1 million, that is more money than I can begin to imagine. But, all the prize money will be donated, through my foundation, to different organisations and projects who are working to help people on the front line, affected by the climate crisis and ecological crisis.