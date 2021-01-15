unilad
Greta Thunberg Calls On People To Act After NASA Declares 2020 Hottest Year Ever

by : Julia Banim on : 15 Jan 2021 16:25
Greta Thunberg Calls On People To Act After 2020 Recorded Hottest Year EverGreta Thunberg Calls On People To Act After 2020 Recorded Hottest Year EverPA Images

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has urged people to take action after it emerged 2020 had tied for the hottest year on record.

As per an analysis by NASA, the global average surface temperature on Earth in 2020 ties with 2016 as being the warmest year ever recorded.

Scientists at NASA’s New York based Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) found that 2020’s globally averaged temperature was 1.84 degrees Fahrenheit (1.02 degrees Celsius) hotter than the baseline 1951 to 1980 mean, edging out 2016 very slightly.

Now Greta Thunberg Is An Adult, Her Trolls Should Start ListeningNow Greta Thunberg Is An Adult, Her Trolls Should Start ListeningPA Images

Taking into account the margin of error within the analysis, 2016 and 2020 are effectively tied for the warmest recorded year, continuing to support the long-term warming trend scientists have been seeing for some time.

NASA’s statistics are consistent with analysis from the UK Met Office, which put 2020 as a close second, while the European Union’s climate observation program puts the two years as neck and neck.

GISS Director Gavin Schmidt said:

The last seven years have been the warmest seven years on record, typifying the ongoing and dramatic warming trend.

Whether one year is a record or not is not really that important – the important things are long-term trends. With these trends, and as the human impact on the climate increases, we have to expect that records will continue to be broken.

As reported by The Guardian, the seven hottest recorded years have all occurred since 2014, while the top 10 warmest have all happened over the last 15 years. There have also now been 44 consecutive years where global temperatures were higher than the 20th-century average.

Climate changeClimate changePexels
Greta – who recently celebrated her 18th birthday – tweeted:

2020 was the hottest year ever recorded – NASA. The last 6 years have all been the hottest on record.

We’re in a climate emergency and the changes needed are still nowhere in sight. The only ones who can change that are us. Spread awareness. Be the change.

The average temperature has soared by over 2 degrees Fahrenheit (1.2 degrees Celsius) since the 19th century. Scientists have warned average temperatures will continue to rise due to the enormous quanties of greenhouse gases which are still being released into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Global warming is already having a harmful and demonstrable environmental impact, resulting in the loss of sea ice and ice sheet mass, rising sea levels and lengthier, more intense heat waves as well as shifts in natural habitats.

Tracking global temperature trends gives scientists a crucial indicator of the effects of human activities on our planet, particularly in regards to greenhouse gas emissions.

