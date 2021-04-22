Greta Thunberg Calls Out World Leaders’ ‘Bullsh*t’ Climate Targets On Earth Day

Greta Thunberg/Twitter

Activist Greta Thunberg has called out world leaders over their approach to reducing emissions and tackling climate change.

With Earth Day, a two-day summit, taking place today, April 22, and tomorrow, April 23, Thunberg shared a four-minute video on Twitter criticising the climate targets.

She called the efforts ‘bullsh*t’ and systematically pulled apart their promises and plans to reduce carbon emissions.

Describing the video as an ’emergency alert for the general public’, the 18-year-old took us through why world leaders’ aims are not as brilliant as they sound.

The UK has pledged to reduce its emissions by 68%, the EU by 55%, and President Biden has stated that the US plans to halve their emissions by 2030. China, who are the worst offenders on the planet for emissions, said they would be carbon-neutral by 2060.

Yet this all remains to be seen because, as the youngster says, their promises are ‘full of gaps and loopholes’. So far, her post has almost 5,000 retweets and 11,000 likes.

Watch the full video as she calls out those in power below:

The targets, as she reveals, do not include ’emissions from consumption of imported goods, as well as aviation, shipping and the burning of biomass’.

One of the biggest faults, she says, is that world leaders are basing these aims off unrealistic expectations, describing how they are ‘making these targets completely relying on future, fantasy-scaled, currently barely existing, negative emissions technologies’.

Another huge issue, according to Thunberg, is the lack of knowledge around global efforts, and that ‘world leaders get away with it since the gap of awareness is so great’.

The heart of the problem, she claims, is not being happy with the bare minimum; that we should want more than an ‘it’s better than nothing’ attitude.

Perhaps the most important thing to state is the need to act now. ‘The gap between the urgency needed and the current level of awareness and attention is becoming more and more absurd,’ she adds.

Going on what Thunberg says, it seems the leaders of the world need to act now – not with gestures or projections, but real and achieveable goals to help reverse the damage we have done to Earth.