Greta Thunberg Donates $100,000 Prize Money To UNICEF’s Pandemic Relief

The coronavirus pandemic is the greatest struggle the world has seen in generations.

Children and young people are among the most severely impacted by the knock-on effects… so it is only natural that they would want to do something about it. Through her activism, Greta Thunberg has proven that young people are ready to take a stand and lead change in the world.

UNICEF is very pleased that Greta and her supporters have not only chosen to take a stand against this pandemic, but to do so in partnership with UNICEF.