Greta Thunberg Donates $100,000 Prize Money To UNICEF’s Pandemic Relief

Greta Thunberg has donated $100,000 prize money to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to help fight the ongoing outbreak.
Danish non-governmental organisation Human Act awarded Thunberg with the money in recognition of her global activism, which has seen her lead millions of young people in school strikes and challenge world leaders for their lack of action against climate change.
Rather than keep the money for her own initiatives, the 17-year-old activist used it to launch a child-rights driven campaign in support of UNICEF’s efforts to address the outbreak. and protect children from the direct and knock-on consequences of the virus.
Human Act matched the donation and helped kick off the campaign with a grand total of $200,000.
Proceeds from the initiative will go directly towards UNICEF’s emergency programmes to fight the outbreak and provide essential items such as soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits and protective equipment to healthcare systems.
Hear Thunberg discuss the campaign below:
UNICEF will also ensure those in need receive the life-saving information and other support necessary to help them through the outbreak.
Thunberg commented on the donation in a press release, explaining:
Like the climate crisis, the [virus] is a child-rights crisis. It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most.
I’m asking everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF’s vital work to save children’s lives, to protect health and continue education.
Though children so far appear to have been less impacted by direct health effects of the virus, a report issued by the United Nations has warned that the outbreak is having a profound effect on the overall wellbeing of children.
Children across the globe are being affected by the socio-economic impacts and by the measures implemented to curb the spread of the virus.
UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore commented:
The coronavirus pandemic is the greatest struggle the world has seen in generations.
Children and young people are among the most severely impacted by the knock-on effects… so it is only natural that they would want to do something about it. Through her activism, Greta Thunberg has proven that young people are ready to take a stand and lead change in the world.
UNICEF is very pleased that Greta and her supporters have not only chosen to take a stand against this pandemic, but to do so in partnership with UNICEF.
UNICEF aims to reduce the impact of the virus by working with partners to ensure essential services continue while efforts to reduce the spread remain in place.
Essential services include ensuring access to key supplies and services and supporting governments with the procurement of PPE for health workers, as well as supporting distance learning opportunities, providing mental health and psychosocial support and helping maintain essential immunisation and other services for children.
As well as aiding UNICEF in the fight against the outbreak, Thunberg is continuing to raise awareness for the climate crisis through online platforms.
