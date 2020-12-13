Greta Thunberg Is 'More Than Happy' US Is Rejoining Paris Climate Agreement PA Images

Greta Thunberg says she’s ‘more than happy’ that the United States will rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement following President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

It comes after Biden confirmed he would lead the US in rejoining the international treaty, just a month after Donald Trump finalised arrangements for the country to exit the agreement.

‘I am more than happy that the US will rejoin the Paris agreement; that is absolutely crucial,’ Thunberg told CNN, before explaining that more world leaders need to ‘start treating the climate crisis like a crisis’.

You can check out the full interview here:

‘We need to communicate the situation where we are, we need to understand that we are facing an emergency,’ Greta added.

‘We need to change the social narrative around this, and of course as young people, we would really appreciate it if we stopped only talking about future, distant hypothetical goals and targets, and start focusing on what we need to do now.’

The climate activist, who had frequent run-ins with Trump, says setting future goals of net-zero carbon emissions will only pass on the responsibility of solving climate change to the younger generation, by which time it could be too late.

Greta Thunberg PA Images

‘We don’t want to solve these problems for you; we want you to take care of it right now, because you are destroying our futures right now’ she said.

Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement earlier this year, four years after it joined under Barack Obama’s administration, claiming it undermined the US economy.