Greta Thunberg Is TIME’s Person Of The Year

TIME

Environmental activist Greta Thungberg has been named as TIME’s person of the year for 2019.

The 16-year-old has made headlines all over the world this year for holding world leaders accountable for climate change.

Her tearful speech at the UN climate summit in September brought global warming to the world’s centre stage, provoking people all over the world to stand up and take note.

‘You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.’ These powerful words are etched in the minds of millions, as she accused world leaders of promoting ‘fairytales of eternal economic growth’ over resolving the current climate breakdown.

PA

Thunberg’s global movement began in August 2018, when she skipped school to camp outside the Swedish Parliament holding a sign which translated to ‘School Strike for Climate’.

She has since addressed the heads of state at the UN, where she delivered her iconic speech, met with the Pope, traded blows with US President Donald Trump and inspired people all over the world to join in on a global climate strike on September 20, 2019.

The 16-year-old has even had her speech remixed into Fatboy Slim’s ‘Right Here, Right Now‘ and successfully fuelled a deep seated rage among middle-aged, male climate change-deniers.

Thunberg is wise beyond her years and she speaks with passion and emotion while capturing the attention of everyone in ear shot: something which has earned her a place on the world stage, and quite rightly so.

PA Images

After narrowly missing out to a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, there’s absolutely no doubt that the teen is more than deserving of accolade.

Congratulations, Greta. A worthy winner by all accounts.

