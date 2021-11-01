Greta Thunberg Shouts ‘You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A***’ Chant At Protest
Greta Thunberg was seen leading a chant during a climate protest in Glasgow, where she was shouting ‘you can shove your climate crisis up your a**e’.
With all eyes on Glasgow this week as more than 120 world leaders have gathered at the COP26 climate change conference, the general public took the opportunity to get their voices heard.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was on hand at Festival Park in Glasgow to speak to those gathered there. She made a powerful speech, but the shining moment was when she lead the crowd in a chant that quickly made the rounds on social media.
Thunberg’s speech slammed the world leaders that were gathering at COP26, declaring that change would not come from what is discussed at the conference:
No more blah blah blah, no more whatever the f*** they are doing inside there.
Change is not going to come from inside there, that is not leadership – this is leadership. We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and the planet.
Thunberg also accused the world leaders of ‘pretending to take our future seriously, pretending to take the present seriously.’
Following her speech, Thunberg took the moment to join the crowd and lead an impassioned chant, shouting ‘You can shove your climate crisis up your a***’, as the crowd joined her with great enthusiasm. The moment was filmed and posted to Twitter, where it quickly went viral.
Thunberg would later share the video to her followers with the caption, ‘When in Scotland…’
Elsewhere at the COP26 conference US President Joe Biden had a viral moment of his own when he was filmed allegedly falling asleep during the conference’s opening speech.
