Greta Thunberg Slams Biden For Not Doing ‘Nearly Enough’ On Climate

PA Images

Greta Thunberg has criticised US President Joe Biden for not doing ‘nearly enough’ to tackle the climate crisis since coming into power.

Biden’s first act as president saw the country rejoin the Paris Agreement, aimed at steering the US – the world’s second-largest producer of greenhouse gases – towards a more environmentally-friendly future in line with the administration’s green goals.

Advert 10

Aiming for 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050, Biden also appointed John Kerry as a Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and rolled back some of Donald Trump’s damaging environmental policies.

For the Swedish climate activist, it’s still not enough action. During a recent appearance on The Mehdi Hasan Show on MSNBC, the 18-year-old was asked what grade he’d give Biden for his moves on climate issues.

Thunberg said she didn’t have a mandate to give grades on the president as she’s ‘just a teenager’, going on to explain, ‘You should rather look at the science and whether his policies are in line with the Paris Agreement and to stay below 1.5C or even 2C. And then you can clearly see that, no, it’s not nearly enough in line with the science.’

Advert 10

PA Images

While acknowledging the difficultly politicians will be facing when it comes to taking legislative action on climate change, she said, ‘Just treat the climate crisis like a crisis. They have said themselves that this is an existential threat, and they’d better treat it accordingly, which they are not. They are just treating the climate crisis as it was a political topic among other topics.’

The host tried to press her on what exact policies she’d ask for if given the chance, to which she replied, ‘That’s not democratic. An elected leader cannot do anything without support from voters… democracy is the most precious thing we have and we cannot risk that.’

PA Images

Advert 10

Thunberg continued, ‘So what we need now is to raise awareness and to create public opinion to treat the crisis like a crisis. Because if people are not aware of the crisis that we face, of course they wouldn’t put pressure on the elected leaders. So I would just tell him to, to tell the situation as it is.’

She added, ‘Well, how can you expect support and pressure from voters if you are not treating the crisis like a crisis? Since the climate crisis doesn’t exist, how can we expect people to want climate action?’