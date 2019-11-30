Greta Thunberg Urges ‘Everyone’ Around World To Join Climate Crisis Protests

gretathunberg/Instagram/PA

At just 16 years old, Greta Thunberg is a global phenomenon, becoming the strident, uncompromising voice of a generation whose future remains uncertain.

Her rise from protesting schoolgirl to one of the most influential activists of our time is inspiring to say the least, with her tenacity helping to open up vital conversations at the highest echelons of power.

Despite still being in her teens, Greta has delivered a rousing speech the UN Climate Action Summit, and was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. And now, she is calling upon every single person on Earth to stand up and join her in the fight against climate change.

In a joint article written with fellow activists Luisa Neubaeur and Angela Valenzuela, Greta spoke about how – despite greater public awareness – there is still not enough action being taken to combat climate change.

Published in Project Syndicate, this article urged people to take part in the latest round of climate demonstration, ahead of the UN climate summit in Madrid (December 2 to 13)

Thousands of people from across the globe are expected to attend these demonstrations, in Madrid and many other locations.

According to this article:

On the next two Fridays, we will again take to the streets: worldwide on November 29, and in Madrid, Santiago, and many other places on December 6 during the UN climate conference. Schoolchildren, young people, and adults all over the world will stand together, demanding that our leaders take action – not because we want them to, but because the science demands it. […] We have learned that, if we do not step up, nobody will. So we will keep up a steady drumbeat of strikes, protests, and other actions. We will become louder and louder. We will do whatever it takes to persuade our leaders to unite behind science so clear that even children understand it. Collective action works; we have proved that. But to change everything, we need everyone. Each and every one of us must participate in the climate resistance movement. We cannot just say we care; we must show it. Join us. Participate in our upcoming climate strikes in Madrid or in your hometown. Show your community, the fossil-fuel industry, and your political leaders that you will not tolerate inaction on climate change anymore. With numbers on our side, we have a chance.

The article expressed the authors’ frustrations at seeing ‘a string of United Nations climate conferences’ which ultimately deliver ’empty commitments’.

This time around, climate change activists are pushing world leaders to provide meaningful, sustainable solutions before it’s too late.

