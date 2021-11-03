Greta Thunberg’s Hilarious ‘No Swearing Pledge’ Takes Swipe At World Leaders While Addressing Viral Chant

Alamy

Greta Thunberg has vowed to go ‘net-zero’ on swearing after her viral climate crisis chant at COP26 in Glasgow.

The Swedish activist, 18, has joined hundreds of world leaders in the Scottish city for the climate change conference amid concerns over mounting greenhouse gases and rising temperatures across the globe.

Earlier this week, Thunberg was filmed heavily criticising the leaders attending the conference, accusing them of ‘pretending to take our future seriously, pretending to take the present seriously’ and joining in with the crowd’s ‘shove your climate crisis up your arse’ chant.

‘No more blah blah blah, no more whatever the f*ck they are doing inside there. Change is not going to come from inside there, that is not leadership – this is leadership. We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and the planet,’ she told protesters in Festival Park.

While her appearance at the rally was praised online, there’s a few people out there who have taken against her use of bad language.

Responding on Twitter, Thunberg wrote, ‘I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net-zero on swear words and bad language. In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice.’

Joey Ayoub replied, ‘Would you commit to reaching net-zero bad language by 2050?’ to which Thunberg replied, ‘No, by 2052 with a 39,78% reduction by 2034.’

This references the oft-promised goals go carbon neutral by the middle of the century, which experts feel is ‘inadequate’ and neglects the role of cumulative greenhouse gases. It also points to countries vowing to make increase efforts to curb climate change, but continuing to partake in practices that damage the environment and appease campaigners with repeated sentiments.

‘So: a very slow path to zero by 2050 does much more absolute harm than a very fast one. This isn’t widely understood: the fossil industry knows and exploits this,’ Ketan Joshi, a climate and clean tech author, recently tweeted.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson said only 12 of the world’s 20 largest economies had committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. ‘If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow… all those promises will be nothing but blah, blah, blah, to coin a phrase, unless we get real,’ he added.