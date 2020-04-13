Grey’s Anatomy Actor Caterina Scorsone Changes Her Baby’s Name After Four Months

Caterina Scorsone Changes Her Baby's Name After Four Months caterinascorsone/Instagram

Caterina Scorsone has revealed her youngest daughter will now go by a different name, four months after she was born.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor explained the decision in a post on Instagram over the weekend, April 12, alongside a picture of her cradling her baby girl as she lounged in a chair.

She and husband Rob Giles welcomed the newest addition to their family in December, just a couple of months after Scorsone announced she was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Caterina Scorsone

Although Scorsone previously revealed the couple had chosen the name Arwen for their youngest daughter, the mum has now confirmed their baby girl will go by what was her middle name – Lucinda, or Lucky for short.

Alongside the adorable picture which showed Lucky fast asleep on her mum’s chest, 38-year-old Caterina wrote: ‘I love my baby. I love books. (By the way, we went with what was her middle name. Lucinda. “Lucky” for short.)’

While seemingly random at first glance, the ‘I love books’ suddenly makes sense when you look at the backdrop of the photo: giant shelves filled with books. See, I told you it would make sense.

Caterina announced she was pregnant shortly after Halloween with a picture of herself, her husband and their two daughters dressed up as the Addams Family. ‘Our Family’s about to get even kookier. #pumpkinintheoven,’ she wrote.

Two months later, on December 31, the actor announced the arrival of baby Lucky by sharing two adorable pictures of her eldest daughters – Eliza, 7, and Paloma, 3 – snuggling up to the newborn baby.

She wrote:

Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment.

The actor’s pregnancy coincided with that of her character’s in Grey’s Anatomy, Amelia Shepherd, who gave birth to a baby boy during the season 16 finale.

Her character, the younger sister of one of the show’s original cast members Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey), first originated in spin-off series Private Practice before transitioning to the main series.

She has been a series regular since the show’s 11th season; as a recovering drug addict, much of her character’s storylines in the show revolve around her struggle with sobriety, recklessness, and her ambition as a neurosurgeon.

derek and amelia shepherd grey's anatomy

Congratulations to Caterina and her husband Rob for the birth of their adorable little girl!