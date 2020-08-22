Grieving Family Hold Funeral For Wrong Body After Hospital Mix-Up
A grieving family from Carlisle have held a funeral for the wrong person, after the bodies of two elderly men were mixed up.
Mourners are reported to have attended a burial service on July 6 at St. Mary’s Church in the village of Rockcliffe, not realising at the time that a mistake had been made. The body in the coffin was in fact a complete stranger, a man said to be one year younger than their deceased loved one.
The error reportedly came to light the day afterwards, when mortuary staff at Cumberland Infirmary contacted George Hudson & Sons Funeral Directors to ask when they were going to collect the body of the man due to be buried in Rockcliffe.
As reported by the News & Star, it’s believed the mix-up occurred at the Cumberland Infirmary, and an investigation into the incident is now underway.
The body of the man buried in the wrong grave was exhumed on July 15. His remains had originally been due to be cremated on July 13, and have reportedly since been cremated at the Carlisle Crematorium on Monday, July 20.
The remains of the other man, who had supposed to have been buried at the Rockcliffe cemetery, were buried on the same day as the exhumation.
A North Cumbria Integrated Care Foundation NHS Trust spokesperson said:
We are supporting the funeral directors to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families at what is already a difficult time.
We are undertaking an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and will share the findings with the families once this is complete.
As per the News & Star, a spokesperson from George Hudson & Sons has made the following statement:
Our sympathy goes out to the families involved. Our family have been funeral directors for more than 150 years and nothing like this has happened before.
Clearly, something has gone terribly wrong. We handed in paperwork for the man whose body we believed we were collecting.
There are protocols to ensure we have who we think we have. We didn’t realise we had another person’s body. We feel for the families.
According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, an analysis of 132 serious mortuary incidents recorded by the NHS between the years 2002 and 2013 found nine incidents where the wrong body had been released, leading to an exhumation after a burial or cremation had already taken place.
Our thoughts are with the families involved in this incident.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
