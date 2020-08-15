Grieving Mum Believes She Saw Dead Daughter, 2, Visiting Her Own Grave In New Mexico Saundra Gonzales/Facebook

A grieving mother believes she saw the spirit of her late daughter at the graveyard where she was buried in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Faviola Rodriguez was just two years old when she died in September 2018 while being watched by her mother’s boyfriend, with her family burying her at the Mosanic Cemetery shortly after her death.

Now, almost two years after her tragic death, mum Saundra Gonzales believes she has seen her daughter one last time after looking at CCTV footage from the cemetery.

mum believes she sees spirit daughter Saundra Gonzales/Facebook

mum believes she sees spirit of daughter Saundra Gonzales/Facebook

Ever since she buried her daughter, Saundra has had problems with people stealing things from her grave, with toys and personal belongings going missing. As such, she asked workers at the cemetery to be on the lookout.

Another family was having similar problems and invested in a camera to place on their son’s headstone after his killer – who was still free – kept allegedly vandalising the grave site.

It was this camera that captured a small child walking around the graveyard in the middle of the night, with the family taking the footage straight to the cemetery owners believing the young girl to be lost and alone.

Right away, a worker said, as per WOAI: ‘We know that little girl,’ and walked the family to Faviola’s grave.

mum sees spirit of daughter Saundra Gonzales/Facebook

mum believes she saw spirit of daughter Saundra Gonzales/Facebook

The next day, the family returned to the cemetery, where Saundra and her grandmother happened to be at Faviola’s grave. They showed the grieving mum what their camera had captured and she burst into tears because, she said, ‘I know that is my daughter.’

‘There is not one ounce of doubt in my heart because it looks like her head to toe, from her hair to her clothes and chanclas,’ Saundra wrote in an emotional post on Facebook.

A final image captured by the camera in Masonic Cemetery appears to show the little girl walking away with a tall man. Saundra believes the image shows her daughter leading the other family’s deceased son to heaven.

mum believes she sees spirit of young daughter Saundra Gonzales/Facebook

‘I think she was there to take him to heaven,’ she explained. ‘They both have such a tragic story of things that happened to them and… both of them still haven’t gotten justice. So, I think she was definitely there to comfort him and take him to heaven.’

Little Faviola was found dead under suspicious circumstances two years ago while in the care of her mum’s boyfriend, Lalo Anthony Castrillo. Medical staff said she had bruising on her head, face and ribs, and Castillo was arrested on child abuse charges.

However, he was released on bond a year later and has not returned to prison.