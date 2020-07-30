Grime Artist Solo 45 Sentenced to 24 Years In Prison For Rape And False Imprisonment PA Images/YouTube

Grime artist Solo 45 has been jailed for 24 years for the rape and false imprisonment of four women.

Solo, whose real name is Andy Anokye, was found guilty of 30 charges at Bristol Crown Court, including 21 rapes, two counts of assault by penetration, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and five counts of false imprisonment.

The grime artist, who is best known for his song Feed ‘Em To The Lions, went on trial in January 2019 following his arrest in 2o17, when a woman claimed she had been raped at his home in Bristol.

Anokye denied all 31 charges but admitted to the jury that he had originally pleaded guilty to assaulting the first complainant. Graphic and disturbing videos filmed by Anokye, which allegedly showed him raping the complainants, were played during the trial.

Sally O’Neill QC, who defended the artist, claimed the four women had ‘full knowledge’ of the type of sex Anokye liked to engage in and that they agreed to participate.

She added the videos showed ‘rough, sometimes unpleasant but importantly, consensual, sexual activity’ and described the four complainants as ‘independent, adult women’ who were operating on a ‘level playing field’ with Anokye, the BBC reports.

The sentence comes after judge William Hart was forced to adjourn the case in February when one of the jurors became ill. During the rescheduled trial, the four survivors of Anokye gave evidence which resulted in the accused man being charged on 21 counts of rape.

Christopher Quinlan QC, who was prosecuting, described Anokye as a ‘narcissist and a violent bully’ in his closing speech to the jury.

He added:

Not one of the women from whom you have heard said that they consented to what he says is a game — the rape game. They marked a boundary and he trashed it because he doesn’t recognise boundaries, either for himself or others.

Judge Hart has imposed an extended sentence, meaning Anokye will serve 24 years in prison and five on licence. He will also be ordered to sign the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.