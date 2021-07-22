Grimes Says Lil Uzi Vert Is The First Human To Own A Planet

PA Images

In a bizarre series of comments, pop star Grimes has revealed that Lil Uzi Vert is apparently going to be the first human to actually own a planet.

Sharing the news in a series of tweets, Canadian musician Grimes said that ‘apparently [Uzi] owns this planet’. She shared the news and paired it with a image of an artist’s impression of the planet, which is called WASP-127b. The planet is an alien gas giant exoplanet that’s bigger than Jupiter.

That being said, it seems as though Grimes may have shared the news too soon, as Lil Uzi Vert responded saying that he actually wanted this news to be a surprise and that he was ‘still working on it’.



While this information as not been confirmed, it seems as though the rest is just a formality, as ‘documentation is nearly complete, according to Grimes. She added that Lil Uzi Vert is about to ‘legally claim’ the WASP-127b and that he will become the ‘first human to legally own a plant’.

Grimes and Lil Uzi Vert made headlines earlier this year when it was reported that they would be interested in having a brain chip implant in order to be able to process ‘knowledge of the gods’. Grimes’ partner Elon Musk is the founder of a neurotech company called Neuralink and Lil Uzi Vert also referenced the company during his Twitter interaction with Grimes.

Currently, the process of legally owning a planet is not clear at the time of publication, but it’s not hard to imagine someone with connections, like Lil Uzi Vert or Grimes, could likely make it possible.

NASA has yet to confirm the planet’s acquisition.

