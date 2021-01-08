Growing Number Of Capitol Rioters Are Being Fired After Being Identified

Riot PA Images

A growing number of people who rioted at the Capitol building on January 6 are now being fired after their identities came to light.

Various images and pieces of footage from the deadly riot have been shared widely online, and many of those who participated are clearly identifiable.

Now many places of business are taking action against employees who took part in the riot, an attack which left five people dead.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

Maryland based direct marketing company Navistar has announced that one of their employee had been given the sack after he was pictured wearing his company lanyard while storming the Capitol.

As per a public statement published on its company website, Navistar said:

While we support all employees’ right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing.

Texas based Goosehead Insurance has fired associate general counsel Paul MacNeal Davis after he shared a footage of himself standing outside the Capitol during the riot, wearing a MAGA hat.

In the video, Davis could be heard claiming that the ballots and machines had to be inspected, stating that, ‘We’re all trying to get into the Capitol to stop this’. Davis also claimed that he had been tear gassed during the riot.

Goosehead Insurance has since tweeted the following update to Davis’ employment status:

Paul Davis, Associate General Counsel, is no longer employed by Goosehead.

As reported by Reuters, Chicago based real estate agent Libby Andrews has also been sacked from her position at @properties and has also been removed from the company website. This is despite Andrews’ insistence that she never actually entered the Capitol.

Andrews has reportedly claimed she had climbed the Capitol steps and posted selfies on Instagram before singing the national anthem and moving on, stating:

I’m a 56-year-old woman, petite. I was not there causing trouble. I was there to support my president.

Meanwhile, Rick Saccone, an adjunct professor at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, has resigned from his teaching post after footage emerged of him participating in the riot.

In a social media post which has since been removed, Saccone declared, ‘We are storming the capitol. Our vanguard has broken through the barricades. We will save this nation. Are u with me?’

After handing in his resignation, Saccone told the Tribune-Review:

I decided to resign for the betterment of the school. I’ve been there 21 years. I didn’t want all this terrible media kerfuffle to tarnish the school. I decided it would be better if I just resigned.

Officials at Saint Vincent College has stated Saccone’s separation from the college will be ‘effective immediately. He will no longer be associated with Saint Vincent College in any capacity’.

A total of five people died due to injuries sustained during the riot. Police officer Brian D. Sicknick was among those who lost their lives.