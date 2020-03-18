Guinness Pledges Millions To Support Bartenders Across UK And Ireland
Following coronavirus closing thousands of pubs across the globe, Guinness has pledged €1.2 million to support bar staff across Ireland and the UK.
They have also pledged a further €300,000 to help the elderly through charity ALONE – a befriending service.
The brewery took to Twitter yesterday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) to share the news.
The tweet read:
We’re pledging our support to those communities affected by Covid-19 in Ireland, in partnership with the @LVADublinPubs,@VFIpubs and @ALONE_IRELAND.
Further confirming their pledge, Oliver Loomes, Country Director of Diageo Ireland said they’re supporting the country’s bar staff through an ‘unprecedented period’.
As per Offaly Express, he said:
We have been supporting the licensed trade in the last week through what is an unprecedented period as we all work together to keep people safe through the closure of licensed premises across the country.
Today we are announcing an additional support of €1.5 million, including €1.2 million to bar staff, and we will be working with our partners in the trade, The Licensed Vintners Association and Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), on how we can support bar staff to maximum effect using this funding in what is a very fast-moving situation.
The iconic drinks brand has also pledged £1 million to support bartenders in the UK, as the hospitality industry suffers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the coronavirus outbreak, in the UK, Prime Minster Boris Johnson advised people over the age of 70 to self isolate, leaving many to understandably feel quite lonely. He also called for people to avoid pubs, stopping short of taking drastic action, which has left the hospitality industry in a state of limbo.
VFI Chief Executive Padraig Cribben also commented on the importance of looking out for each other.
He said:
With the closure of pubs around the country in a bid to protect their local communities, it reminds us of the importance of looking out for each other through these most challenging times.
A spokesperson from ALONE said Guinness’s €300,000 will make a ‘significant different’ and that they’ve had a high volume of calls from the elderly in recent times.
Sean Moynihan, CEO of the charity said:
Guinness have been supporting us for over three years in a bid to address social isolation, but it’s now that we need this most. Today’s news of an additional €300,000 is going to make a significant impact. This support will help us to continue to provide vital services to older people who need additional support and are experiencing increased social isolation at this time.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 we have been receiving a huge volume of phone calls to our helpline from older people all over Ireland and delivering support seven days a week to those who need it. This will enable us to continue to deliver and expand these much-needed services.
While not many of us can pledge so much money to others, there’s a several things you can do to help the elderly, and yourself during this difficult time.
