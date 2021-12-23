unilad
Gun Range Starts Selling Bulletproof Backpacks Over Increased Fear Of School Shootings

by : Shola Lee on : 23 Dec 2021 12:35
Gun Range Starts Selling Bulletproof Backpacks Over Increased Fear Of School Shootings

A Bellevue gun range has started selling bulletproof backpacks amid school safety fears.

The Family Shooting Academy in the Green Bay area of Wisconsin has started stocking the bulletproof backpacks after East High School, in the same area, was forced to move classes online after a handgun was found in a student’s locker.

The gun range said it’s something they were looking to stock for a while, but the heightened concern for school safety was a deciding factor for them.

bulletproof backpack (Alamy)Alamy

Owner of the Family Shooting academy, Mike Shea, told Fox 11 News how the product worked and that it was something the community had asked to be put on shelves.

Shea said:

This panel on the backside is made out of a bulletproof material. We added these because people in our community have asked for them. They’ve asked for them with everything going on, we’ve had folks ask what extra things can be done. Not only with school stuff but neighbourhood and what not.

According to Shea, there have more requests for items like the backpack in recent weeks. Along with East High School, the nearby Preble High School also increased safety precautions amid growing fears.

This, is something Shea said the backpack was supposed to help.

He said:

Be it pepper spray, fire arms, bullet proof backpacks, that’s what we’re here for. People want that option. They want options for their own safety.

The Family Shooting Academy says the aim of the backpacks is to promote personal safety, not instil fear in the community. The product costs $100 and weighs in at around two pounds.

The school district intends to have students return from virtual learning on January 3, 2022, and is reviewing safety measures and protocols.

Superintendent Stephen Murley said: ‘We’ll be doing a lot of debriefing over the course of this week before we go to break. We’ll also be working closely with the police department to make sure we understand the threats out there.’

Shola Lee

Topics: News, Now, Wisconsin

