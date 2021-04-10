Gun Salutes To Be Fired Across UK At Midday To Mark Prince Philip’s Death

His leadership, dedication and passion for serving his country is something that all those in uniform can relate to. It is only fitting that the Armed Forces will play such a high-profile role in the events to commemorate His Royal Highness’ life and lay him to rest.

As a former Officer in HM Armed Forces, I have seen for myself the impact of His Royal Highness’ role and work with our servicemen and women. His commitment and support to those on the frontline and his interest in innovation for future generations of the Armed Forces was admirable.