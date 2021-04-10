Gun Salutes To Be Fired Across UK At Midday To Mark Prince Philip’s Death
Gun salutes will be fired across the UK at midday today, April 10, to mark Prince Philip’s death.
The Duk of Edinburgh, the longest-serving royal consort in British history, passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle yesterday morning, April 9.
Saluting batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute in cities across the UK, including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, the Ministry of Defence has announced.
In honour of his service as a naval officer during World War II, royal navy ships at sea will also fire the salute.
The 41-gun salute comes from a tradition of firing 21 rounds for a royal salute, plus an additional 20 rounds when fired from a royal park. The salute has been used to mark significant national events since the 18th century.
Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary, paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in a statement yesterday.
‘A constant supporter and ambassador of the Armed Forces throughout his lifetime, he will be very much missed by members of the military community,’ Wallace said.
Wallace added:
His leadership, dedication and passion for serving his country is something that all those in uniform can relate to. It is only fitting that the Armed Forces will play such a high-profile role in the events to commemorate His Royal Highness’ life and lay him to rest.
As a former Officer in HM Armed Forces, I have seen for myself the impact of His Royal Highness’ role and work with our servicemen and women. His commitment and support to those on the frontline and his interest in innovation for future generations of the Armed Forces was admirable.
Announcing the Duke’s death yesterday, Buckingham Palace said: ‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband.’
‘The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,’ the Palace said.
