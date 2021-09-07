unilad
Gunman Kills One, Multiple Others Injured After Getting Kicked Out Of A Nightclub

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 07 Sep 2021 16:32
Gunman Kills One, Injures Seven Others After Getting Kicked Out Of A Nightclub@KWCHFelicia/Twitter/Enigma Club &amp; Lounge/Facebook

A man reportedly opened fire on a crowd after being kicked out of a nightclub in Wichita, Kansas. 

The gunman was said to have been kicked out of Enigma Club and Lounge, before he returned with a gun and shot a number of people, according to Wichita police.

One person died and, according to initial reports, seven others were injured in the shooting, which took place outside of the club, Wichita Police said.

Captain Wendell Nicholson of the Wichita Police Department said the shooting occurred around 12.30am, NBC News reports.

Nicholson said the gunman had been kicked out of the club due to an ‘unknown disturbance’, before returning armed with a gun.

Two of the wounded victims received life-threatening injuries from the shooting, three sustained ‘serious injuries’ and two others received minor injuries, Insider reports.

The deceased victim has been identified as a 34-year-old male.

In an update released on Tuesday morning, September 7, Wichita Police announced that alongside the individual’s death, it was not seven people who had been injured but five, all of whom were female, KWCH12 reports.

The gunman still remains at large and police are urging the public to get in contact if they see a man matching his description. He is described as a man in his 20s at a height of around 5ft 9inches.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Wichita Police or Crimestoppers at (316) 267-2111.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

