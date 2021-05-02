Gunman Opens Fire In Wisconsin Casino In Yet Another US Mass Shooting

GBCrimeReports/Twitter

Two people have been killed and one person left seriously injured by a gunman who opened fire at a casino in Wisconsin.

The shooting took place at the Duck Creek Restaurant dining room of the Radisson hotel section of the Oneida casino, near Green Bay, at 7.30pm local time on Saturday, May 1.

The suspected gunman was shot dead outside the restaurant by law enforcement officials who responded to the scene.

Lt Kevin Pawlak, of the Brown County sheriff’s office, said the shooter had ‘some relationship that had to do with employment’ at the casino, though it is not clear if they used to work at the establishment.

Police believe the gunman was attempting to target a specific person who he was angry with, but the person was not at the casino at the time. As a result, the gunman reportedly decided to shoot some of the intended victim’s friends or co-workers, police said.

Per The Guardian, Pawlak commented: ‘Whether or not they all worked there, we’re still working on.’

The mass shooting, which is defined by the FBI as involving three or more victims, is one of more than 170 that have taken place this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Officers responding to the scene are said to have treated the incident as a live active shooter event, with information coming into the dispatch centre suggesting there had been multiple shots fired and multiple victims.

Max Westphal, from Brownsville, was at the casino playing blackjack with a group of friends when he heard an announcement asking visitors to evacuate.

Westphal initially thought the evacuation was prompted by something minor, but once he was outside he heard ‘a huge flurry of gunshots’, USA Today reports.

He continued: ‘Between 10 and 30 gunshots. All you could smell outside was gun powder.’

In the wake of the shooting, the casino’s gaming general manager Louise Cornelius took to Facebook to discuss the ‘terrible incident’.

She wrote:

It is with great distress that I post this message to our gaming employees and their families. Our hearts are breaking over the terrible incident that occurred this evening at the Radisson hotel and conference center. Please know that support will be provided to all Gaming employees who are affected by this situation. More information will be posted as soon as it is available.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department are now investigating the homicides, while the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the death of the gunman.

