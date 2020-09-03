Guy Demands Government Rename Boneless Chicken Wings
A man from Nebraska has delivered an impassioned speech about why boneless chicken wings need to be renamed, and honestly, he’s convinced me.
Standing before the city council in what appears to be a hotdog tie, Ander Christensen, 27, petitioned the city of Lincoln to lead the way in finally renaming ‘boneless chicken wings’, a dish that he argues is clearly misleading.
Noting that we wouldn’t trust a butcher who mislabelled cuts of meat, Christensen, who works as a chemical engineer, proposed various other names for boneless chicken wings, including ‘wet tenders’, ‘saucy nugs’ and ‘trash’.
You can watch the fiery speech for yourself below:
Beginning his speech with a completely straight face, Christensen declared:
Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this county. We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are casually throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning.
I go into nice family restaurants and I see people throwing this name around and pretending as though everything is just fine. I’m talking about boneless chicken wings.
Remarking that boneless chicken wings actually come from the breast rather than the wing, Christensen pleaded for the term boneless chicken wings to be removed ‘from our menus and from our hearts’.
There were more than a few choked back giggles in the room, however you honestly can’t fault Christensen’s logic on this one, especially when he notes that you wouldn’t ask for ‘boneless tacos’ or ‘boneless club sandwiches’.
In a conclusion to rival those from the most emotional of courtroom dramas, Christensen pressed:
We can take these steps and show the country that’s where we stand and that we understand that we’ve been living a lie for far too long, and we know it, because we feel it in our bones.
Christensen’s speech was met with appreciative applause and a fair bit of laughter, with council member Roy Christensen stating, ‘For the record, that’s my son’.
Christensen has quickly become a bit of hero, with plenty of people rallying behind his cause. Supporters apparently include the likes of the Nebraska BBQ Council, who must surely know a thing or two about chicken wings.
As per a tweet from Christensen on September 2, the Lincoln City Council has not yet made a public statement, however he added, ‘they can see the writing on the wall’.
Boneless chicken wings are made up of breast meat pieces covered in either batter or breadcrumbs, which are then fried and covered in sauce.
They certainly taste very different to your regular chicken wing, and I can honestly understand where Christensen’s exasperation stems from.
All the best of luck to Ander Christensen and his chicken crusade!
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Ander Christensen, Boneless Chicken Wings, Lincoln, nebraska