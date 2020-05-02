Guy Dressed As Grim Reaper Goes On Live TV To Protest Beaches Opening In Florida

Guy Dressed As Grim Reaper Goes On Live TV To Protest Florida Beaches Opening ABC News

As Florida re-opened its state beaches, a local news station interviewed the Grim Reaper.

Fortunately, it wasn’t death himself. It’s actually Santa Rosa Beach-based lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder, clothed head-to-toe in a raggedy black cloth and wielding a scythe, and touring the beaches of Florida.

The Floridian attorney is a fervent protester of prematurely loosening restrictions around social distancing, especially as the state endured its highest single-day death toll just this week. ‘It’s too soon, I believe it’s not appropriate,’ he said.

You can watch the interview here:

Florida has suffered more than 1,300 deaths and currently has more than 34,000 confirmed cases of the virus. Yet, Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis permitted re-opening beaches, prompting Uhlfelder to take a stand (and maybe harvest some souls along the way).

Appearing on ABC News, Uhlfelder said:

I’m here today to try to make the point that it’s premature that we open our beaches. I’m a huge proponent of public beaches, and I’ve been fighting for that for years, but I think the danger of bringing all the people here to our area and spreading the virus – I think it’s going to prolong the recovery we have.

Yesterday, May 1, marked the beginning of his ‘Florida Grim Reaper Tour’, during which he’ll ‘travel the coastal towns of Florida to warn our fellow Floridians about the dangers of not social distancing in the attire,’ according to Uhlfelder’s fundraising page. He’s already raised more than $10,000 to ‘to distribute equally to Democrats running for federal office’.

So far, Uhlfelder has focused on beaches in Walton County, ahead of the more expansive re-opening on May 4. Along with beaches, restaurants and some retailers will be allowed to open at 25% capacity, while bars, salons and gyms will remain closed.

Uhlfelder told CNN:

We aren’t at the point now where we have enough testing, enough data, enough preparation for what’s going to be coming to our state from all over the world from this pandemic. I know how beautiful and attractive our beaches are. But if we don’t take measures to control things, this virus is going to get really, really out of control.

Defending the move to allow public access to beaches, DeSantis cited a Department of Homeland Study, alleging that ‘sunlight kills the virus quickly, and that the virus is less stable overall at higher temperatures and higher humidity’.

However, the same study has come under a fair degree of scrutiny after US president Donald Trump not only claimed that sunlight could fight the virus, but also ‘sarcastically’ suggested injecting disinfectants as a possible cure. According to a DHS spokesperson, the results of the study have been submitted for peer review.