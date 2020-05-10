Guy Fieri Raises More Than $21 Million For Out-Of-Work Restaurant Staff
Celebrity restaurateur Guy Fieri has raised over $21 million for restaurant staff whose livelihoods have been affected by the outbreak.
The well-known Food Network presenter – often referred to as ‘The Mayor of Flavortown’ – has joined forces with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) to launch the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
In just under two months, a sum of over $20 million has been raised, with the money going to out-of-work restaurant workers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
NRAEF president Rob Gifford has made the following statement:
During these challenging times, the NRAEF’s mission to support the industry’s workforce is more important than ever.
With Guy as our champion and the support of so many generous companies, we can help get our family of restaurant workers back on their feet.
Restaurant sector workers who have either lost their jobs or suffered a pay decrease are eligible to apply for grants from the fund. Pending a review process, applicants may receive a one-time grant of $500.
Speaking about the motivations behind the fund with TMZ, Fieri said:
I started thinking about my brothers and sisters in the restaurant business, and a bunch of the restaurants that I was closing.
So we partnered up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, because their folks didn’t know how to make foundations and get money out.
[…] I started handing out personal video invitations to all the heavy hitter CEOs that are involved in the restaurant business, and said, ‘listen, Pepsi, Coke, Uber Eats, all of you, we need to raise some money’.
And today gentlemen we have raised $21.5 million, and we’ve been giving $500 grants to employees all over the country.
Fieri stated 40,000 grants had been given out so far (as per May 7), however according to a status update on the National Restaurant Association website, over 10,000 grants have been awarded to date, with an approximate 60,000 applications having been received.
More than 40 household name brands have given money to this worthy cause, including Food Network, Live Nation, Corona, TikTok and Netflix.
Following an ‘overwhelming response’, the fund is currently not accepting new applications, with the team now said to be ‘working hard’ to get applications processed and respond to applicants.
More information about this fund can be found on the National Restaurant Association website.
