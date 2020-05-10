Guy Fieri Raises More Than $21 Million For Out-Of-Work Restaurant Staff

I started thinking about my brothers and sisters in the restaurant business, and a bunch of the restaurants that I was closing.

So we partnered up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, because their folks didn’t know how to make foundations and get money out.

[…] I started handing out personal video invitations to all the heavy hitter CEOs that are involved in the restaurant business, and said, ‘listen, Pepsi, Coke, Uber Eats, all of you, we need to raise some money’.

And today gentlemen we have raised $21.5 million, and we’ve been giving $500 grants to employees all over the country.