Guy Saves Dog Locked In Car During Heatwave By Smashing Window With Axe

The moment a heroic man rescued a dog from a boiling car by smashing in the window with an axe has been caught on camera.

Dramatic footage shows the unknown man smashing the passenger side window as the Yorkshire Terrier sat panting in the backseat in 34°C temperatures.

The tiny dog had been left in the Volkwagen Golf on Monday, August 10 – one of the hottest days of the year – as its owner went shopping at Newbury Retail Park in Berkshire.

You can watch the moment the animal was rescued below:

The video, shared on Facebook by Samantha Heaver – who branded the owner a ‘d*ckhead’ and an ‘irresponsible tw*t – shows the man using the axe to break through the window. He was able to smash it on the eighth attempt.

Worried onlookers can be heard in the video, which has been viewed upwards of 43,000 times since it was posted on Monday, with several people sticking around to make sure the pup survived.

As the glass shattered, one man can be heard saying: ‘That’s done it, that’s enough.’ When the dog didn’t emerge, one woman asked: ‘Where’s the dog? Where’s the dog? Jesus Christ, that poor little dog.’

A man then tried to reassure her, stating: ‘At least it will get some air and won’t die in there,’ to which the woman added: ‘It doesn’t look bloody great.’

The owner had left the pup while she went shopping in Currys with her young daughter, with the animal trapped in the car for up to 45 minutes before being rescued by passersby.

When onlookers realised the dog had been abandoned, they called over some police community support officers who were buying lunch at a nearby Marks & Spencer.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said, as per The Sun:

A member of the public did smash a car window to get a dog out of a car. Two of our PCSOs attended, the dog was taken by one of the PCSOs for a check over. The owner of the vehicle returned and was given advice.

Since being posted earlier this week, the video has been flooded with comments from people praising the man with the axe for his quick-thinking actions and criticising the owner for leaving the dog there in the first place.

One local branded the owner’s actions as ‘unbelievable’, adding they ‘shouldn’t be allowed to have pets’. Another person wrote: ‘This hurts my heart so much to see people treat dogs like this.’

Others praised the man who smashed the window, with one person describing him as a ‘legend’ and adding: ‘Thank God there’s still sensible people around.’ Another wrote: ‘I so want to buy the bloke that smashed the window a pint.’

After being rescued from the stuffy car, the dog was taken to a local vets by one of the community support officers to be checked over.

Thankfully this story had a happy ending, but it should serve as a warning to anyone thinking of leaving their pets in a hot car – even if only for a couple of minutes.

Even when it’s only 22°C outside, the RSPCA explains that within an hour it could be 47°C inside a car. So if you see a dog stuck inside a hot car and you can’t find the owner, the charity advises you to dial 999.