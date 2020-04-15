unilad
Guy Selling 4,800 Toilet Rolls At Inflated Prices Given Middle Finger When Returning Them

by : Lucy Connolly on : 15 Apr 2020 17:07

An Australian supermarket boss has publicly shamed a customer who he claims attempted to return 4,800 toilet rolls and 150 litres of hand sanitiser.

Adelaide-based Drakes Supermarkets director John-Paul Drake gave the unidentified customer a piece of his mind in a video posted to YouTube, giving him the middle finger and saying he is ‘the problem’.

The man reportedly wanted to get his money back after trying and failing to re-sell the thousands of dollars-worth of goods online for an inflated price – in other words, after trying to profit off other people’s misfortune.

You can watch Drake’s message to the customer below:

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the supermarket boss described 2020 as ‘the year of the toilet paper’, adding: ‘The scenes that everyone has seen with the toilet paper have been absolutely ridiculous.’

Upon describing the unnamed man’s actions, Drake showed the camera his middle camera and said, ‘I told him that,’ adding: ‘That is the type of person who is causing the problem in the whole country.’

The effects of panic-buying and stockpiling have been seen worldwide in recent months, with empty shelves in supermarkets – particularly on the pasta and toilet roll aisles – becoming a common sight.

While it’s understandable shoppers have felt the need to prepare for the worst-case scenario as a result of constant fear-mongering, what isn’t understandable is those who seek to profit off this panic and in turn leave many without even the basic necessities.

toilet rolltoilet rollPixabay

Speaking to ABC Radio Adelaide, Drake said the shopper had bought the goods, worth around $10,000, with the help of a ‘team’ of people when panic buying surged about four weeks ago.

He explained:

In that conversation [the shopper said] ‘my eBay site has been shut down, so we couldn’t profiteer off that’. The rest of my team [is] over this sort of behaviour and having to police people taking more than they need — that’s a tough thing to deal with.

I never thought I’d been in a situation that I’m seeing here. We’re not used to it, no-one is used to it, when people take advantage of the system. It’s not necessarily being sold here or used here, or hoarded here — it’s being marked up [online] for a considerable amount.

The supermarket boss described the man’s behaviour as ‘absolutely disgraceful’, saying it was the reason supermarkets had to ‘band together’ to introduce purchasing limits on products like toilet roll and hand sanitiser in recent weeks.

Hand gelHand gelPA Images

Drake urged his customers – and those around the globe – just to buy what they need, saying ‘everybody is in the same boat’.

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.

Lucy Connolly

Topics: News, Australia, Drakes Supermarkets, Panic Buying, Stockpiling, Supermarkets, Toilet Roll

