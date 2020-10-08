​Guy Speeds Down Highway In Driverless Tesla Storyful

When Albert Siplen purchased a Tesla Model X and decided to test out its autopilot feature down a highway in North Carolina, it resulted in a pretty impressive video.

While Tesla does not recommend using the autopilot feature without being behind the wheel of one of its vehicles, Siplen thought it was worth the risk. Siplen was driving down a highway and passing vehicles from his passenger seat while he filmed the event.

The result is outstanding footage of how well the autopilot feature in the Tesla Model X works. The proud new owner explained that ‘[he] was nervous about [his] first time doing it’, but it seems to have been a success for him. With that said, Tesla doesn’t seem too keen on claiming the vehicle is autonomous, despite these kinds of videos.

Tesla drives itself on highway Storyful/YouTube

The autopilot feature helps people with the most ‘burdensome’ parts of driving, and as a result Tesla vehicles can navigate traffic and control speed without too much assistance. This has been so useful that a study has found that most Tesla drivers don’t keep their hands on the wheel of their cars.

Despite the impressive technology, the vehicles are not autonomous, and people who have not taken proper precautions while in these vehicles have had fatal accidents.

Nonetheless, many will be impressed by the footage, and it will be interesting to see how this kind of transport technology progresses in the future.