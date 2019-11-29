Gynaecologist Questioned By Police After Woman Finds Her Examination On Porn Site

east2west news

Police in the Ukraine have questioned a gynaecologist after a female patient discovered her private examination had been uploaded to a popular porn site.

Officers quizzed Dr Vyacheslav Tripolko after a woman, who has remained anonymous, discovered footage of herself undergoing an ultrasound investigation on an unnamed adult website.

A hidden camera has since been found installed in the doctor’s Odessa clinic, with Tripolko now suspected of selling footage of dozens of female patients. Dr Tripolko has reportedly denied these charges, and has blamed rival gynaecologists for installing the camera without his knowledge.

Ukrainian police have now launched pre-trial criminal investigation into the production and distribution of pornography, an offence which carries a maximum seven year prison sentence.

Although Dr Tripolko has reportedly not been detained, his lease has been removed on account of the claims, and he is no longer permitted to hold surgeries at his clinic at the Odessa Regional Oncological Centre.

An unnamed patient who exchanged text messages with Dr Tripolko after the investigation began claimed the doctor has denied taking secret footage of naked or semi naked women, stating, ‘he thinks he is a pawn in somebody else’s game’.

Dr Tripolko has reportedly asserted rival gynaecologists secretly installed a camera in his clinic before selling footage of intimate examinations to a porn site.

The anonymous patient said:

Anyone could install that camera. It must be proved that it was Tripolko who installed it and passed on the videos.

Police have also questioned an IT manager at Odessa Regional Oncological Centre, who informed officers he was not responsible for Dr Tripolko’s independent gynaecological clinic, a clinic which occupied rented hospital space and used a separate internet provider.

Dr Tripolko said he had a new alarm fitted at his clinic last summer, claiming that a secret camera may have been installed at the same time. However, it appears footage had been uploaded to the porn site before this time.

The head of Odessa Regional Oncological Centre, Dr Oleg Lukyanchuk, said:

At first, I thought it was someone’s evil joke. As a citizen, as a doctor, I am stunned.

