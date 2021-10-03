Hacker Exposes Shocking Transcripts After US Police Caught Joining Extremist Group

Alamy

A hacker has exposed more than 200 US police officers who’ve purportedly joined a far-right militia.

The Oath Keepers is one of the largest anti-government extremist groups currently operating in the US, made up of tens of thousands of active and former military and law enforcement personnel. The ‘organisation’ claims to defend the constitution off the back of baseless conspiracy theories over threats to people’s liberties.

Members have been spotted on several occasions; groups offered to ‘protect’ businesses during protests last year, others patrolled poling stations to prevent non-existent voter fraud, and some are facing charges for participating in the deadly Capitol riots in January.

According to USA Today, the Distributed Denial of Secrets uploaded a cache of data hacked from the Oath Keepers website, including names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of nearly 40,000 members, and transcripts from police officers who joined the group. The hack revealed more than 200 people identified themselves as active or retired law enforcement when they signed up.

‘I have a wide variety of law enforcement experience, including undercover operations, surveillance and SWAT,’ one reportedly wrote in their application. ‘Communications, Weapons, K9 Officer for local Sheriffs office 12 years to present,’ another wrote. ‘​​I am currently working as a deputy sheriff in Texas,’ a third claimed.

Major Eben Bratcher, operations chief with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, signed up a few years ago, and wrote as he applied, ‘We have 85 sworn officers and Border [of] Mexico on the South and California on the West. I’ve already introduced your web site to dozens of my Deputies.’

When questioned by USA Today, he said, ‘It is probable that I spoke to numerous people about the new organisation,’ but said he did ‘not recall specifics’ and added that he ‘unsubscribed some time ago due to the sheer volume of email’ he received.

Daryl Johnson, a security consultant and former senior analyst for domestic terrorism at the Department of Homeland Security, warned, ‘The Oath Keepers subscribe to anti-government conspiracy theories, so the fact that officers belong to an organisation that believes in this type of stuff really calls into question their discretion and their ability to make sound judgments.’

