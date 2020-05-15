Hackers Claim They're Holding Trump's 'Dirty Laundry' For Ransom Of $42 Million PA

A group of hackers claim to have US President Donald Trump’s ‘dirty laundry’ and are demanding a ransom of $42 million to keep schtum.

Advert

In the week beginning Monday, May 11, the anonymous hackers managed to breach the computer system of celeb law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

They claim to be in possession of 756GB of confidential documents from the firm’s client list, such as contracts and personal emails.

Donald Trump PA Images

At first, the hackers demanded $21 million from Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, claiming they would make the documents public if the money was not handed over.

Advert

They also posted a snap of a contract they had allegedly obtained for Madonna’s World Tour 2019-20, signed by an employee and by a representative from gig company Live Nation.

By Thursday, May 14, the hackers had doubled the ransom sum, claiming they also had information that President Trump would not want to be made public.

However, although the law firm represents a number of A-list celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Drake, Elton John, Robert De Niro and Bruce Springsteen, as noted by Vice, President Trump is not one of their clients.

Trump PA Images

As seen and reported by Vice, the hackers made the following comments about the data theft on the dark web:

The ransom is now $42,000,000. The next person we’ll be publishing is Donald Trump. There’s an election going on, and we found a ton of dirty laundry on time.

The hackers then went on to address President Trump directly, writing:

Mr. Trump if you want to stay president, poke a sharp stick at the guys, otherwise, you may forget this ambition forever. And to you voters, we can let you know that after such a publication, you certainly don’t want to see him as president.

Advert

Hackers have hacked Baltimore computers. Pixabay

The demands stipulate that the firm must cough up $42 million within a week to avoid the information being made publicly available.

The hackers issued the following threat to high profile lawyer Allen Grubman:

Grubman, we will destroy your company down to the ground if we don’t see the money.

The firm has released the following statement, describing the hackers as ‘cyber terrorists’:

The leaking of our clients’ documents is a despicable and illegal attack by these foreign cyberterrorists who make their living attempting to extort high-profile US companies, government entities, entertainers, politicians, and others.

Backstreet Boys Reunite To Perform 'I Want It That Way' During Quarantine PA Images

As President Trump is not known to be amongst the firm’s famous clientele, it’s unclear whether or not the hackers have obtained private information about him, or indeed what this alleged information might entail.