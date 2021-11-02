Hailey Baldwin Reveals How Her Mother Convinced Her To Stay Married To Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin has opened up about the challenges she and Justin Bieber faced during their first year of marriage.
The 24-year-old model married the Canadian popstar at a New York courthouse back in 2018, later hosting a more lavish ceremony for friends and family at South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel.
Speaking with Elle back in March, Hailey admitted that their first married year had been ‘very difficult’, and that it was ‘harder in the public eye’.
Now, Hailey and Justin have appeared together during an episode of the podcast Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, during which they discussed the various struggles of their early married life.
Recalling one particularly tough period, Hailey revealed that her mother, Kennya Baldwin, had convinced her to stick things out, telling her ‘it’s going to pass’:
I remember I called [her] a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever.’
And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you.’ And I do feel like we had a lot of support.
During this same podcast interview, Justin explained how he’d come to the realisation that ‘there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship’.
Addressing Hailey during the interview, Justin said:
Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you’ve seen my heart through it all. I could cry thinking about it, to be honest.
Justin has previously spoken candidly about his struggles with depression, admitting in a 2019 Instagram post that ‘sometimes it can get to the point where you don’t even want to live any more’.
