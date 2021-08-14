Haiti Hit By 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake

@Frantzduval/Twitter

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has reported that Haiti has been hit by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

The quake, which was felt in the capital of Port-au-Prince and has caused concerns about a tsunami threat for the Caribbean country. The earthquake occurred at around 8.30am local time and had a depth of 10 kilometres. Its impact was so large that the likes of Cuba and Jamaica felt the quake.

The extent of the damage is not clear, but images that have been shared on social media suggest that areas in the southwest of the island near the quake’s epicentre have been seriously impacted. Many of the pictures show buildings flattened by the incident.

One image has even shown that the spire of the 19th century St Louis King of France Cathedral in Jérémie has collapsed.

Renald Lubérice, the general secretary of Haiti’s ministerial council, tweeted their reaction to the incident:

The first images that have reached me are awful. The earthquake has caused a great deal of damage in the south. Hopefully there isn’t major loss of life.

There are fears about the number of people who have been hurt by the quake, and Haiti’s ambassador to the US, Bocchit Edmond, has said, ‘Civil protection Authorities are preparing to immediately send help & assistance to the affected areas.’

In areas like Ley Cayes, residents reportedly fled to the mountains amid fears of a tsunami. The Guardian also reported that people in the capital city Port-au-Prince left their homes after feeling the earth shake. 20 minutes later, the USGS recorded another 5.2-magnitude quake.

This incident comes 11 years after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake killed more than 100,000 people.