Haiti’s Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 Following Devastating Earthquake
Over 1,200 people have died in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Saturday, August 14.
The devastating quake was first felt in the capital of Port-au-Prince around 8.30am, and raised concerns of a tsunami threat due to its severity.
Neighbouring countries are also said to have felt the quake which went 6.2 miles deep. Its epicentre was around 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud in the southwest part of Haiti.
Following Saturday’s incident, a month-long state of emergency has been declared by the Haitian government. This applies to the Western Department, Southern Department, Nippes and Grand’Anse.
Initially, the extent of the damage was unclear, but it has since come to light that almost 1,300 people have lost their lives as a result of the quake.
At the time of writing, there have been reports of 1,297 deaths, in addition to 5,700 injuries. 1,054 are in the South administrative region, according to CNN.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a statement:
When it comes to medical needs, this is our biggest urgency. We have started to send medications and medical personnel to the facilities that are affected.
For the people who need urgent special care, we have evacuated a certain number of them, and we will evacuate some more today and tomorrow.
In regards to the structural damage, the quake destroyed 13,694 homes and damaged a further 13,785, the civil protection service reported yesterday, August 15.
Haiti’s prime minister also said the country’s hospitals are struggling as a result of the quake. ‘We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes, are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people,’ he said on Saturday, as per BBC News.
Countries such as the US, Cuba and the Dominican Republic have offered their support, with Joe Biden having authorised an ‘immediate response’ through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic has offered to send supplies of food and medical equipment, while Cuba is supposedly deploying 250 doctors to the country.
